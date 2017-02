Boys' soccer: City playoff results and updated pairings

BOYS' SOCCER

CITY

DIVISION 1

Second round, Wednesday

Granada Hills 1, Chavez 0 (OT)

Fairfax 7, Canoga Park 4

Birmingham 2, Sotomayor 1

Marquez 4, Huntington Park 1

El Camino Real 2, Los Angeles Kennedy 0

Fremont 1, South Gate 0

Sylmar 1, Bell 0

Palisades 3, Arleta 1

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#8 Fairfax at #1 Granada Hills

#5 Birmingham at #4 Marquez

#6 Fremont at #3 El Camino Real

#10 Sylmar at #2 Palisades

DIVISION 2

Second round, Wednesday

Foshay 2, Fulton 2 (Foshay advances on penalties, 3-1)

Reseda 1, San Pedro 0

Van Nuys 0, Fulton 0 (Van Nuys advances on penalties, 4-2)

Mendez 4, Panorama 1

Granada Hills Kennedy 2, Bernstein 1

Hawkins 4, Los Angeles Roosevelt 1

San Fernando 2, Wilmington Banning 1 (OT)

Sun Valley Poly 5, Elizabeth 4 (OT)

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#16 Foshay at #9 Reseda

#12 Van Nuys at #4 Mendez

#11 Hawkins at #3 Granada Hills Kennedy

#7 San Fernando at #2 Sun Valley Poly

DIVISION 3

Second round, Wednesday

Taft 2. Los Angeles University 1

Sun Valley 2, Garfield 0

Community Charter 2, Verdugo Hills 1

Los Angeles Marshall 4, Legacy 1

Narbonne 4, Bright Star 1

North Hollywood 4, Carson 0

Academia Avance 3, Central City 3 (Academia Avance advances on penalties, 4-2)

Los Angeles Hamilton 1, Chatsworth 0

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#8 Sun Valley at #1 Taft

#5 Community Charter at #4 Los Angeles Marshall

#6 North Hollywood at #3 Narbonne

#7 Academia Avance at #2 Los Angeles Hamilton

DIVISION 4

Second round, Wednesday

Jefferson 3, Orthopaedic 0

Los Angeles Wilson 0, Los Angeles Jordan 0 (Wilson advances on penalties, 4-2)

Gardena 1, Eagle Rock 0

Angelou 5, Bravo 3

Santee 1, Middle College 0

Venice 3, Los Angeles 2

King/Drew 3, Lincoln 0

Grant 4, Harbor Teacher 0

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#8 Los Angeles Wilson at #1 Jefferson

#5 Gardena at #4 Angelou

#11 Venice at #3 Santee

#7 King/Drew at #2 Grant

DIVISION 5

Second round, Wednesday

Smidt Tech 6, USC Hybrid 0

New Designs University Park 1, Valor 1 (New Designs University Park advances on penalties, 4-2)

Alliance Neuwirth 10, Sun Valley Magnet 0

Animo Robinson 3, Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise 2

Washington 7, Animo Watts 0

Aspire Ollin 1, Westchester 0

Triumph 5, Environmental Science/Tech 3

Franklin 4, Burton 3 (OT)

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#9 New Designs University Park at #1 Smidt Tech

#5 Alliance Neuwirth at #4 Animo Robinson

#11 Aspire Ollin at #3 Washington

#15 Franklin at #7 Triumph

Notes: Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m. Championships, Mar. 3-4 at Los Angeles Valley College (Friday, 7 p.m., and Saturday, 2:15 and 6:45 p.m.) and Sotomayor (Saturday, 12:15 and 4:45 p.m.)