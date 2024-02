High school soccer regional results, updated pairings

More to Read

Note: Finals are Saturday at 5 p.m. hosted by higher seeds.

Division V Maranatha at Diamond Ranch Artesia at Bell Gardens

Division IV Estancia at Arroyo Grande Monrovia vs. Louisville at Crespi, 7:15 p.m.

Division III Bonita Vista at Granada Hills Apple Valley at Oak Park

Division II Westview at Garces Memorial Mission Hills at Etiwanda

Girls Division I Mira Costa at Corona Santiago Los Alamitos at Santa Margarita

Division V Castle Park at Covina St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Maranatha

Division IV Monte Vista at Oceanside Torres at Lakewood

Division III Bakersfield Foothill at Newport Harbor Porterville vs. Santa Ana Foothill at Tustin

Division II Torrey Pines vs. Servite at TBA Crossroads at Orange Lutheran

Boys Division I Del Norte at Mater Dei St. Augustine at Arlington

UPDATED SCHEDULE Semifinals (All games Thursday at 5 p.m. unless noted)

