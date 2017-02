Boys' soccer: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

BOYS' SOCCER

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

First round, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m. unless noted

Peninsula at #1 Cathedral, THURSDAY, 4 p.m.

Los Alamitos at El Toro, 5 p.m.

Bell Gardens at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 3 p.m.

St. John Bosco at Tesoro

St. Francis at Paramount, 3:30 p.m.

San Clemente vs. Sunny Hills at Biola U., 6:30 p.m.

Mira Costa vs. Santa Ana at Santa Ana Stadium, THURSDAY, 3 p.m.

Long Beach Jordan at #4 Servite, THURSDAY, 3 p.m.

Century vs. #3 Santa Barbara at San Marcos, SATURDAY, 3 p.m.

Loyola at Simi Valley, 5 p.m.

Downey at Montebello

Palos Verdes at Millikan, THURSDAY, 6 p.m.

Warren at Edison, 5 p.m.

Mission Viejo at Santa Margarita, THURSDAY, 3 p.m.

Harvard-Westlake at Redondo, THURSDAY, 5 p.m.

Corona Centennial vs. #2 Redlands East Valley at Citrus Valley, THURSDAY, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2

First round, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m. unless noted

Fontana vs. #1 Godinez at Santa Ana Valley, 6 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at San Luis Obispo, THURSDAY, 3:30 p.m.

Moorpark at Katella, 3 p.m.

Capistrano Valley vs. Corona del Mar at Estancia, THURSDAY, 7 p.m.

Palm Desert vs. El Rancho at Smith Park (Pico Rivera), 5 p.m.

Arlington at Chino Hills, 5 p.m.

Foothill at King, 5 p.m.

Pioneer Valley at #4 Hueneme

Ventura at #3 Placentia Valencia, 5 p.m.

Loara at Laguna Hills, 5:30 p.m.

Oxnard Pacifica at Agoura

Rancho Verde at Norte Vista

Schurr at Riverside Poly, 3:15 p.m.

Arroyo Grande at Santa Maria, 5 p.m.

Corona Santiago at Bloomington, 3 p.m.

Chaffey at #2 La Quinta

DIVISION 3

First round, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m. unless noted

Diamond Bar at #1 Garden Grove Santiago, THURSDAY, 3 p.m.

Citrus Valley vs. Summit at Miller, 3 p.m.

Camarillo at Crescenta Valley

Bishop Amat at West Torrance, 3 p.m.

Saddleback at Santa Ana Valley, 4 p.m.

Thousand Oaks at Claremont, 5 p.m.

La Sierra at Fullerton

Lakewood at #4 Valencia, 5 p.m.

California at #3 Salesian, THURSDAY, 3 p.m.

Northwood at Brea Olinda, THURSDAY, 3:15 p.m.

Paso Robles at Estancia, 5 p.m.

Westminster at Burbank Burroughs, THURSDAY, 5 p.m.

Santa Ynez at El Dorado

Channel Islands vs. Santa Fe at Pioneer, 5 p.m.

Long Beach Wilson 1, Newport Harbor 0 (Wednesday)

Palm Springs at #2 South Torrance

DIVISION 4

Wild-card game, Wednesday

Littlerock 2, Muir 0

First round, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m. unless noted

Littlerock at #1 Desert Mirage, 3 p.m.

Hart at Lompoc Cabrillo

La Mirada at Upland

Western at Chaparral, 5 p.m.

Palmdale at Temescal Canyon, 5 p.m.

Bellflower at Yorba Linda, 5 p.m.

Patriot at Cathedral City, 5 p.m.

Lawndale vs. #4 Garden Grove at Westminster La Quinta, 3 p.m.

Los Osos at #3 Carter, THURSDAY, 3 p.m.

Colony at Coachella Valley, 3 p.m.

Highland at Saugus, 3 p.m.

Lompoc at Culver City

Hoover vs. Glendora at Citrus College, 5 p.m.

Oaks Christian vs. Norwalk at La Mirada, 5:15 p.m.

Great Oak at Tahquitz, 5 p.m.

Buena Park at #2 Irvine University

DIVISION 5

Wild-card game, Wednesday

Temecula Valley 3, Laguna Beach 1

First round, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m. unless noted

Wild-card winner at #1 Montclair

Perris at Apple Valley, THURSDAY, 3 p.m.

South El Monte at Chino, 5 p.m.

Santa Monica at Mayfair, THURSDAY, 3 p.m.

Redlands at Indian Springs

Leuzinger at Firebaugh

Crossroads at Santa Paula, 5 p.m.

Mountain View at #4 Garey, 4 p.m.

Jurupa Hills at #3 Citrus Hill, 5 p.m.

Sierra Vista at Moreno Valley

Monrovia at El Monte, THURSDAY, 5 p.m.

Walnut at Baldwin Park

Paloma Valley at Oak Hills

Cypress at Animo Leadership

Diamond Ranch at Antelope Valley, 3 p.m.

Pomona at #2 Rialto, THURSDAY, 3 p.m.

DIVISION 6

Wild-card games, Wednesday

Crean Lutheran 5, CAMS 0

Arroyo 2, Carpinteria 1

Rancho Alamitos 2, Arrowhead Christian 1

Azusa 5, Hawthorne Math/Science 0

Rubidoux 4, Woodcrest Christian 0

Windward 5, St. Monica 0

First round, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m. unless noted

Crean Lutheran at #1 Nogales, 5 p.m.

Desert Hot Springs at Ontario Christian, THURSDAY, 5 p.m.

Environmental Charter at Webb, 3:30 p.m.

La Salle at La Canada

Arroyo at Campbell Hall, 5 p.m.

Maranatha at Granite Hills, THURSDAY, 3 p.m.

Beaumont vs. Vistamar at Marine Park (Santa Monica), 3:15 p.m.

Rancho Alamitos at #4 Dunn

#3 Hesperia at Cerritos Valley Christian, THURSDAY, 6:30 p.m.

Brentwood at Malibu, THURSDAY, 5 p.m.

Hacienda Heights Wilson vs. Mary Star at Los Angeles Harbor College, 5 p.m.

Azusa vs. Flintridge Prep at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Rubidoux at Adelanto

South Pasadena at La Puente

Lennox Academy at St. Margaret's

Windward at #2 Fillmore

DIVISION 7

Wild-card games, Wednesday

Academy of Careers & Exploration 4, Canoga Park AGBU 3

Thacher 17, Redlands Adventist 2

Vasquez 2, Whittier Christian 0

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 3, Samueli 0

Northview 6, Public Safety Academy 1

University Prep 8, Grove 1

Foothill Tech 6, Trinity Classical 0

Pacific 10, Upland Christian 0

Fairmont Prep 5, Academy for Academic Excellence 0

de Toledo 6, Lighthouse Christian 0

Victor Valley 4, Big Bear 2

Aquinas 7, Temecula Prep 1

Verbum Dei 4. Newbury Park Adventist 1

Mojave 3, Shalhevet 0

First round, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m. unless noted

Academy of Careers & Exploration at #1 Laguna Blanca

Anza Hamilton at California Military

Thacher vs. Mammoth at Bishop, 3 p.m.

St. Michael's Prep at Whitney

Vasquez at Santa Clara

St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Guidance Charter

Northview vs. Einstein at El Cariso Park (Sylmar), SATURDAY, 4 p.m.

#4 University Prep at Buckley

Foothill Tech at #3 St. Anthony

Pacific at Southlands Christian

Fairmont Prep at Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian

de Toledo at Nuview Bridge

Victor Valley at La Sierra Academy

Aquinas at San Jacinto Valley Academy

Verbum Dei at Burbank Providence

Mojave at #2 Riverside Prep

Notes: Second round, Feb. 22, 3 or 5 p.m.; quarterfinals, Feb. 25, 3 or 5 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 28, 3 or 5 p.m. Championships, Mar. 3-4 at Warren and Corona.