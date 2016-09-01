Football: Banning makes statement that it's a top City Section team

Let it be known from this day forth that Banning is back among the top teams in City Section Division I.

Coach John Aponte, in his fourth season, has been building the once dominant Pilots back up, and Thursday night's convincing 39-14 win over Eastern League power Garfield ought to end any doubts that he has his program on the rise.

"We sent a message tonight," Aponte said. "That's a statement. That's a good football team that's probably going to win the Eastern League."

Banning (2-0) wore down the Bulldogs (0-2) in the second half after holding a 13-6 halftime lead. The final play of the second quarter pretty much sealed Garfield's fate. With the ball on Banning's two-yard line and no time left, Garfield quarterback Henry Polanco was dropped for a sack.

Sultan Moala ran for three touchdowns and rushed for 96 yards and Joe Villarreal rushed for 140 yards and scored two touchdowns. Quarterback Myles Porter passed for 265 yards and one touchdown.

Banning's versatility and strong play up front was impressive. Moala never left the field. He played running back, quarterback, safety, returned punts. Villarreal just kept churning away until he broke loose for a couple touchdowns on runs of 55 and 23 yards.

Garfield's offense never got into gear. Except for a fluke 76-yard touchdown catch by Oscar Vega in which the ball was tipped and landed into his hands, the Bulldogs struggled much of the night. Sophomore running back Brandyn Jordan had a 60-yard run. Polanco struggled passing and had a 16-yard touchdown run in the first half.

Banning seems ready to be the prime challenger to Narbonne in the Marine League if it can keep making improvement over the course of the season.

