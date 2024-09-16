Advertisement
High School Sports

City Section top 10 football rankings

Receiver Da'Mari Hall of Narbonne tries to evade a defender after making a catch.
Receiver Da’Mari Hall and Narbonne will get to face Cathedral on Friday.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via

City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 3:

1. SAN PEDRO (3-1); Pirates’ line play keeps improving; next up is offensive-minded Eagle Rock.

2. BIRMINGHAM (0-3); Patriots still struggling on offense while hoping young players are getting more comfortable.

Advertisement

3. NARBONE (2-2); Gauchos receive a big test when playing at unbeaten Cathedral on Friday.

4. BANNING (3-1); Steven Perez keeps impressing with his tackling, receiving and rushing totals.

5. CARSON (2-2); Sophomore safety Troy Taulua had two interceptions, 12 tackles in win over Paramount.

6. PALISADES (3-1); Double overtime loss to Brentwood helps prepare Dolphins for Western League.

Advertisement

7. GARDENA (4-0); Running back Xavier Grant is gearing up for Marine League.

8. GARFIELD (2-2); Bulldogs begin Eastern League play against Huntington Park.

9. WESTCHESTER (4-0); Running back Landon Davis showing big-play abilities.

10. KING/DREW (1-2): Showdown with Marquez on Friday.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement