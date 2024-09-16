City Section top 10 football rankings
City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 3:
1. SAN PEDRO (3-1); Pirates’ line play keeps improving; next up is offensive-minded Eagle Rock.
2. BIRMINGHAM (0-3); Patriots still struggling on offense while hoping young players are getting more comfortable.
3. NARBONE (2-2); Gauchos receive a big test when playing at unbeaten Cathedral on Friday.
4. BANNING (3-1); Steven Perez keeps impressing with his tackling, receiving and rushing totals.
5. CARSON (2-2); Sophomore safety Troy Taulua had two interceptions, 12 tackles in win over Paramount.
6. PALISADES (3-1); Double overtime loss to Brentwood helps prepare Dolphins for Western League.
7. GARDENA (4-0); Running back Xavier Grant is gearing up for Marine League.
8. GARFIELD (2-2); Bulldogs begin Eastern League play against Huntington Park.
9. WESTCHESTER (4-0); Running back Landon Davis showing big-play abilities.
10. KING/DREW (1-2): Showdown with Marquez on Friday.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.