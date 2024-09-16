Receiver Da’Mari Hall and Narbonne will get to face Cathedral on Friday.

City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 3:

1. SAN PEDRO (3-1); Pirates’ line play keeps improving; next up is offensive-minded Eagle Rock.

2. BIRMINGHAM (0-3); Patriots still struggling on offense while hoping young players are getting more comfortable.

Advertisement

3. NARBONE (2-2); Gauchos receive a big test when playing at unbeaten Cathedral on Friday.

4. BANNING (3-1); Steven Perez keeps impressing with his tackling, receiving and rushing totals.

5. CARSON (2-2); Sophomore safety Troy Taulua had two interceptions, 12 tackles in win over Paramount.

6. PALISADES (3-1); Double overtime loss to Brentwood helps prepare Dolphins for Western League.

Advertisement

7. GARDENA (4-0); Running back Xavier Grant is gearing up for Marine League.

8. GARFIELD (2-2); Bulldogs begin Eastern League play against Huntington Park.

9. WESTCHESTER (4-0); Running back Landon Davis showing big-play abilities.

10. KING/DREW (1-2): Showdown with Marquez on Friday.