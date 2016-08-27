Football: Corona Centennial pulls out 56-49 victory over Chandler

Corona Centennial got into a shootout with Arizona Chandler on Saturday night at Norco High in its football opener. And what a shootout it was. Centennial prevailed, 56-49.

With the game tied, 49-49, the Huskies' defense came through with a goal-line stand, stopping Chandler four times from the two-yard line with just over two minutes left.

Then quarterback Tanner McKee drove Centennial to a game-winning touchdown on a 98-yard drive, scoring on a four-yard run with 55 seconds left.

In his first start, McKee, a junior, ran for four touchdowns and passed for two more. According to the Riverside Press-Enterprise, he completed 18 of 26 passes for 367 yards with two interceptions. Running back Miles Reed rushed for 291 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Centenial held a 42-41 lead after three quarters. Chandler tied the game, 49-49, after a long touchdown catch and two-point conversion with less than six minutes left.

Centennial will play IMG Academy next Saturday night at Mission Viejo as part of the Honor Bowl in its next game.

St. Bonaventure opened its season with a 45-13 win over Bakersfield Centennial at Ventura College.

Quarterback Mason Quandt passed for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns. Chuck Wick scored three touchdowns. St. Bonaventure plays Chaminade next week.

