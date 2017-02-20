GameChanger is ready for baseball, softball seasons

The GameChanger App has become a reliable way for fans to follow their teams in high school baseball and softball.

It's a scorebook App used by teams for iPhones, iPads and also just added Android devices.

Fans get yo follow live the scoring of their teams.

GameChanger is also getting into the business of tracking pitch counts now that state rules have changed.

The spring season moves into high gear this weekend, weather permitting.

