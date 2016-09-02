Mater Dei moves to subscriber-based web service for sporting events

Santa Ana Mater Dei has made a deal with the NFHS Network for a live stream partnership that will have its sporting events shown on the web and subscribers getting access for a fee.

The partnership has Mater Dei's audio and visual department handling the events. Mater Dei won't be charged a rights fee by the Southern Section because students will be handling the production.

Under the new format, subscribers will be charged a monthly fee and can watch anything from freshman games to varsity games.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter