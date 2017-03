Mike Williams, who coached wrestling for 45 seasons at Alhambra High, is retiring.

He took over the job in 1973 and guided Alhambra to 18 league championships and one Southern Section title.

He also coached football for 40 years and was a social science teacher for 35 years.

His passion will be missed in a city that appreciated his dedication.

