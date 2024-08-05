Girls’ basketball coaching pioneer Melissa Hearlihy announces retirement
Melissa Hearlihy, a pioneer coach in California high school girls basketball with 839 career victories, announced Monday she is retiring after 39 seasons of coaching.
“So emotional,” she said, her voice breaking, after telling her players at Harvard-Westlake of her decision.
Hearlihy began coaching in 1985 and created a powerhouse program at Bishop Alemany, winning three Southern Section titles. She came to Harvard-Westlake in 2000 and continued to develop top teams and top players. Last season was one of her most rewarding, taking a team that started 2-7 with lots of injuries and finished as state Division II champions. It was her fourth section title with the Woverines.
She was named The Times’ coach of the year.
Hearlihy said the last month living near the Huntington Beach harbor, enjoying the water and playing golf made her realize it was time to step away and enjoy life in ways without coaching.
She told her players, “I finally graduated high school after 40 years.” They didn’t understand what she was saying until she told them she was retiring.
She leaves as the second-winningest girls’ basketball coach in California history. It’s been a shocking couple months for girls basketball because the winningest coach, Kevin Kiernan of Mater Dei, announced his retirement last February.
In 2010, Harvard-Westlake went 33-1 and won Division IV section and state titles.
Harvard-Westlake has not announced a replacement. The Wolverines are loaded with returning players and top young players.
