Southern Section roundup: La Mirada shows you can improve

It was last season that La Mirada, a public school, decided it wanted to test itself against the best of the private schools, St. John Bosco and Santa Ana Mater Dei, from the powerful Trinity League.

The Matadores were thumped, 76-8, and 42-7. In 2014, they lost to Servite, 56-14. In 2013, they lost to Servite, 38-14. The idea, though, was trying to get better.

Fast forward to Friday night. La Mirada took on another successful program from the Trinity, Orange Lutheran, and came away with a 21-14 win. See, to get better, you have to give it a try against the best. Nick Hernandez rushed for 177 yards and Chad Wilson returned an interception for a touchdown.

Cornerback Elijah Hicks helped shut down receivers Brandon McKinley and Austin Liles. Baseball standout RJ Lan contributed as a runner and tackler. Linebacker Chase Newman had a big game tackling.

Of course, La Mirada might not want to celebrate too much, because next week, there's St. John Bosco on the schedule. But Coach Mike Moschetti is showing there's a plan for the madness of a public school taking on the Trinity League powerhouses.

Orange Lutheran is going to have to experience some growing pains moving away from relying on running the ball. Sophomore QB Ryan Hilinski had his moments.

Sierrra Canyon (2-0) is flexing its muscles. It scored a 36-0 win over Palisades. UC Davis-bound quarterback Niko Harris completed 12 of 13 passes for 206 yards and four touchdowns. Dylan Tait had 141 yards in receptions and two TDs.

Newbury Park QB Cameron Rising completed 20 of 34 passes for 358 yards and five touchdowns in a 65-44 win over Oxnard Pacifiica. He has thrown 196 consecutive passes without an interception.

Mater Dei sophomore QB J.T. Daniels is getting scary good. He was 19 of 22 passing for 373 yards and six touchdowns in the Monarchs' 63-14 win over Bishop Amat.

Norco upset one of the best teams from Arizona, Desert Ridge, 14-10. Quarterback Nick Lasher completed a 46-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Velasco in the fourth quarter.

Dominguez was down to its fourth-string QB because of injuries and lost to Tustin, 39-20.

Alemany won in the coaching debut of James Washington, 42-13. Cayden Dunn had touchdown runs of 47 and 55 yards.

Flintridge Prep, in the coaching debut of former Crespi standout Russell White, defeated Fulton Prep, 53-6, in a return to eight-man football for the Rebels.

