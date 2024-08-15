Santa Margarita, Chaminade show off offenses in football scrimmage

Trent Mosley of Santa Margarita makes catch during scrimmage Thursday against Chaminade.

It’s hard to believe that Trent Mosley of Santa Margarita is only going into his junior football season. He was MVP of the Trinity League last season as a sophomore playing receiver.

In Santa Margarita’s scrimmage Thursday night against host Chaminade, Mosley continues to be the Trinity League’s best receiver since Servite’s Tetairoa McMillan.

Even though Chaminade knew all about Mosley, he still had one touchdown reception and a long pass reception during a first half in which both teams’ offenses moved the ball against the defenses.

Look at him go for Santa Margarita. pic.twitter.com/mXSDPSyO4A — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 16, 2024

Quarterback John Gazzaniga received strong protection from his offensive line, and sophomore running back Eli Robinson had a couple of touchdown runs.

Devin Olmande of Chaminade makes diving catch in scrimmage against Santa Margarita. (Craig Weston)

Chaminade sophomore quarterback Cameron Pooley looked confident in his first extended playing time on varsity. Receiver Devin Olmande made a diving catch and sophomore receiver Andrew Cordero caught a touchdown pass.

Soph Andrew Cordero with the TD catch for Chaminade. pic.twitter.com/X1IZNhn8FM — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 16, 2024

Santa Margarita blocked two kicks and partially blocked a punt, something Chaminade will need to work on prior to its season opener against Oaks Christian next Friday. Santa Margarita opens its season next Saturday at Mission Viejo.

