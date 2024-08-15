Advertisement
High School Sports

Santa Margarita, Chaminade show off offenses in football scrimmage

Trent Mosley of Santa Margarita makes catch during scrimmage Thursday against Chaminade.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via

It’s hard to believe that Trent Mosley of Santa Margarita is only going into his junior football season. He was MVP of the Trinity League last season as a sophomore playing receiver.

In Santa Margarita’s scrimmage Thursday night against host Chaminade, Mosley continues to be the Trinity League’s best receiver since Servite’s Tetairoa McMillan.

Even though Chaminade knew all about Mosley, he still had one touchdown reception and a long pass reception during a first half in which both teams’ offenses moved the ball against the defenses.

Quarterback John Gazzaniga received strong protection from his offensive line, and sophomore running back Eli Robinson had a couple of touchdown runs.

Advertisement
Devin Olmande of Chaminade makes diving catch in scrimmage against Santa Margarita.
(Craig Weston)

Chaminade sophomore quarterback Cameron Pooley looked confident in his first extended playing time on varsity. Receiver Devin Olmande made a diving catch and sophomore receiver Andrew Cordero caught a touchdown pass.

Santa Margarita blocked two kicks and partially blocked a punt, something Chaminade will need to work on prior to its season opener against Oaks Christian next Friday. Santa Margarita opens its season next Saturday at Mission Viejo.

Advertisement
Trinity League MVP Trent Mosley of Santa Margarita had a touchdown catch and long reception.
Trinity League MVP Trent Mosley of Santa Margarita had a touchdown catch and long reception in first half of scrimmage vs. Chaminade.
(Craig Weston)

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement