Capitals don't offer much of an update on Evegeny Kuznetsov's status for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

“I think we got off to a little bit of a tough start just in our overall game, and I thought we fell down — you know, the first two games, we didn't have any success,” he said, referring to losses in their first two games against Columbus in the first round. “No, we feel very comfortable at home. I think our game will translate at home. I think our fans will give us a really good boost. I know early in the playoffs we always feel a little pressure in the first round, I think probably all four years. Everybody does, I think. It's a first step up from a regular season to the playoff intensity. So I think that's the home-ice advantage goes away for a lot of teams.