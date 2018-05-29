Fourth-line propels Golden Knights to first Stanley Cup Final victory

The breakneck pace continued in the third period. Washington regained the lead at 1:10, when Fleury accidentally brought the puck back into his own net after a redirected shot by Wilson, but the Golden Knights tied it at 4-4 on a fine play by Reaves from close range. Reaves and his linemates on the fourth line had been active throughout the game and were rewarded for their work when Reaves — who had gotten away with a crosscheck a moment earlier — lifted the puck past Holtby from close range.