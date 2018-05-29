Fourth-line propels Golden Knights to first Stanley Cup Final victory

The Vegas Golden Knights' fourth line was first-rate on Monday, playing a key role in propelling the first-year team to victory over the Washington Capitals in the opener of the Stanley Cup Final.
Tomas Nosek scored from the lower edge of the right circle nine minutes and 44 seconds into the third period and scored into an empty net with 2.7 seconds left in the third period to give Vegas a 6-4 win before a roaring sellout crowd at T-Mobile Arena. A little more than seven minutes earlier, fellow fourth-liner Ryan Reaves had brought the Golden Knights even at 4-4 in an entertaining game that was played at a brisk pace and featured an array of lead changes.
The expansion Golden Knights now are, however unlikely, three victories away from winning the Cup. The Capitals, making only their second Cup Final appearance, still have yet to win a game in the Final. They were swept by Detroit in their only other appearance, in 1998. Forward Alexander Ovechkin was held to a lone assist on Monday.
Game 2 will be played on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Since the Cup Final adopted a best-of-seven format in 1939, the winner of Game 1 has gone on to win the Cup 78.2% of the time (61 of 78 series), including the last six straight seasons.
The Golden Knights lost their leading scorer, Jonathan Marchessault, to a late and dangerous hit by Tom Wilson in the third period. Marchessault returned to the locker room in accordance with the NHL's concussion protocol.
The Golden Knights, riding the crowd's frenzy, set the pace early and ended the shutout streak of Washington goalie Braden Holtby at 166 minutes and 42 seconds. Given a power play when Washington forward Andre Burakovsky was sent to the penalty box for boarding, the Golden Knights kept the puck in Washington's end. Erik Haula won a battle along the boards and passed the puck back to defenseman Colin Miller, whose low shot skipped just inside the right post at 7:15.
The Golden Knights controlled the play and made the Capitals struggle to complete two passes, but Washington suddenly struck back to take the lead in a span of 42 seconds. Michal Kempny kept the puck in at the point and took a shot that Brett Connolly redirected past Marc-Andre Fleury while standing with his back to the net, at 14:41.
Washington took the lead at 15:23, when T.J. Oshie's fine pass set up Nicklas Backstrom for a backhander in the slot, but the Golden Knights managed to respond. They pulled even at 18:19, when an energized William Karlsson escaped two defenders and scored from his position near the right post.
Vegas had a good start to the second period, too, and surged ahead 3-2 at 3:21, when Marchessault took a pass from Karlsson and passed the puck to Deryk Engelland, whose shot skittered in front. Marchessault's swat at the rebound went over the net, and Engelland dug the puck out and passed to Reilly Smith, who was alone in front.
But that lead didn't last long. A slick passing play between defenseman John Carlson and Oshie ended with Carlson backhanding the puck past an out-of-position Fleury at 8:29 to even the score at 3-3.
The Capitals had a good scoring chance during a power play late in the second period but Carlson's shot hit the left post. Fleury, who is known for tapping his posts in gratitude when they stop shots for him, gave the post a love tap on that occasion, too.
The breakneck pace continued in the third period. Washington regained the lead at 1:10, when Fleury accidentally brought the puck back into his own net after a redirected shot by Wilson, but the Golden Knights tied it at 4-4 on a fine play by Reaves from close range. Reaves and his linemates on the fourth line had been active throughout the game and were rewarded for their work when Reaves — who had gotten away with a crosscheck a moment earlier — lifted the puck past Holtby from close range.
