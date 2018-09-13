Sharks acquire two-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson from the Senators

The San Jose Sharks acquired two-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson from the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, making a blockbuster addition to the roster after missing out on high-scoring center John Tavares in free agency.
General manager Doug Wilson stood pat for most of the summer after Tavares signed with Toronto before pouncing when another superstar was available the day before San Jose opened training camp. Karlsson joins one of the top defensive groups in the league alongside 2017 Norris Trophy winner Brent Burns and shutdown defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic.
“It's extremely rare that players of this caliber become available,” Wilson said. “The word `elite' is often thrown around casually but Erik's skillset and abilities fit that description like few other players in today's game. With Erik, Brent Burns and Marc-Edouard Vlasic, we feel we have three of the NHL's top defensemen and stand as a better team today than we were yesterday. We are thrilled to welcome Erik and his wife, Melinda, to San Jose.”
San Jose is sending the Senators a first-round pick in 2019 or 2020, a second-round pick in 2019, forwards Chris Tierney, Josh Norris and Rudolfs Balcers, defenseman Dylan DeMelo and two conditional draft picks. The Sharks also get forward Francis Perron.
Ottawa also gets a second-round pick in 2021 if Karlsson re-signs with the Sharks. That pick becomes a first if the Sharks make the Stanley Cup Final in 2019. The Senators also will receive a first-rounder in 2021 or 2022 if Karlsson is on an Eastern Conference roster this season.
“Ultimately, to acquire a player like this, you have to give to get and we are losing some quality players but also some very good people,” Wilson said. “All of the players leaving our organization have a very bright future in this league and we wish them all the best.”
Karlsson, 28, has one year left on his contract and has been the subject of rumors dating to the trade deadline. The Senators finally got a deal done on the eve of training camp.
In Karlsson, whose 518 points are by far the most of any defenseman since he entered the NHL in 2009, San Jose gets the difference-maker it was hoping for when it pursued Tavares in free agency. Karlsson won the Norris as the league's best defenseman in 2012 and 2015.
Karlsson had nine goals and 53 assists last season for Ottawa. He also led the team in average ice time (26:44, 3rd in the NHL), was second in blocked shots (120) and takeaways (55) and second in scoring with 62 points (nine goals, 53 assists). Karlsson also has six goals and 31 assists in 48 career playoff games.
Etc.
The Dallas Stars have avoided any lingering questions about the future of Tyler Seguin, signing the five-time All-Star center to a $78.8 million, eight-year contract extension that goes through the 2026-27 season. General manager Jim Nill announced the deal Thursday before the Stars departed Texas to start training camp in Boise, Idaho. The team posted a Mario-inspired video on its Twitter account celebrating the news. Without the extension, Seguin could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season, when he will make $6.5 million to wrap up his current $34.5 million, six-year contract.