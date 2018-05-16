Winnipeg fans winging it to Las Vegas to see another fascinating NHL playoff story

"They're having a great time. It's its own little story and its own party," he said after his team's morning skate Wednesday. "We drive home from the game the other night [in Winnipeg], and it's almost all residential the way I take home. And there's three or four cars outside of almost everybody's house, and they've got the TVs still on and they're showing the highlights. Everybody's having their own little good time with this. And the ones that are fortunate enough to get on a plane and come down, they want to keep it going.