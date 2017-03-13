Kings lose key game against Blues, 3-1

There was no need to watch the out-of-town scoreboard at the Staples Center on Monday night. To check in on their nearest rival for the Western Conference’s final playoff berth, all the Kings and St. Louis Blues had to do was look across the ice.

And when they did it was the Kings who blinked first, with goals by David Perron, Magnus Paajarvi and an empty-netter by Alexander Steen lifting the Blues to a 3-1 win that put a major dent in the Kings’ postseason plans.

Dustin Brown got the Kings’ only goal after the Kings pulled their goalie with less than three minutes to play, but that did little more than change the final score and make the final seconds interesting.

The loss snapped the Kings’ two-game winning streak and dropped them five points behind St. Louis with 14 games left to play, a deficit that will be difficult to overcome.

To pass the Blues, the Kings will have to win three more games than St. Louis over the next month. So even if the Blues lose half their final 14 games in regulation, the Kings would have to win 10 of their final 14 to finish with a better record.

The Kings haven’t won 10 games in a 14-game stretch this season.

Adding to the challenge is the fact the Kings and Blues, who don’t meet again this season, face different schedules down the stretch. The Kings play just five games against teams who entered Monday with a losing record while St. Louis plays eight games against teams that are below .500 – including three with last-place Arizona and three more with Colorado, which has the worst record in the league.

That may make Monday’s loss more than just a missed opportunity for Kings. It could make it a dagger into the heart of their postseason hopes.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Twitter: kbaxter11