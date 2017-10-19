What we learned from the Kings' 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens

Just when it seemed the Kings’ unblemished start to the season would be punctured, it regenerated like an iguana growing a new tail.

It didn’t look good through two periods Wednesday. Jeff Carter left the game with an awkward lower-body injury. The Kings threw a wheelbarrow full of pucks at Montreal Canadiens backup goalie Al Montoya and still had one goal to show for it.

Then their third line saved the day. Adrian Kempe’s third-period hat trick and Michael Cammalleri’s two goals gave the Kings a 5-1 win at Staples Center. They are the only team in the NHL without a regulation loss (5-0-1).

Here’s what we learned:

Adrian Kempe rediscovered his skill. Kempe’s second goal was a thing of beauty. He outwaited Montoya, moving right to left, stick-handled and lifted the puck past him. The Kings want to see more of that from Kempe, long regarded as their top forward prospect.

“We like his skill, speed,” Kings coach John Stevens said. “He looks like a guy who should be able to score and to see him have success at this level. I thought it was terrific, especially when the team needed him in that situation.”

Jeff Carter could be out for a significant time. There was no immediate update on Carter, who appeared to be struck by a skate blade from Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry at the boards. Stevens said general manager Rob Blake would likely make an announcement later, and that usually means it’s a significant injury and a blow to the Kings.

Carter led them with 32 goals last year and forms a consistent line with Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson. But the Kings will have to adjust without one of the better centers in the NHL.

The Kings are a story. It’s only been six games and the Kings were playing a tired Montreal team, but the zero in their loss column is tough to ignore and they deserve to be water-cooler fodder in the NHL.

They are getting balanced scoring, coupled with the bedrock play of goalie Jonathan Quick and the freer style of play offensively.

Stevens has not been happy with the chances allowed against them, but they have not suffered losses for it, outside an overtime loss to the Calgary Flames.

curtis.zupke@latimes.com

Follow Curtis Zupke on Twitter @CurtisZupke