Kings' problems are far deeper than John Stevens' shortcomings as a coach

They’re slow, especially on defense, too easily rattled in their own zone, and too panicky when teams close on them quickly. Dustin Brown’s return from injury last week gave them a universally respected voice in the locker room and a determined presence on the ice but an experienced group like this shouldn’t lose its poise or become easily flustered. Stevens wasn’t fiery, and fans often and wrongly seized that as evidence he lacked passion. The best coach isn’t always the loudest person in the building. The fault lies with players who should have been able to motivate themselves, not with a coach who wouldn’t go against his nature to manufacture a public and phony display of temper. He carried himself with class during the worst of slumps and the best of win streaks. That, and his work in making defense the foundation of their Cup titles, shouldn’t be forgotten.