Prospects for Kings, Ducks built tight bond on junior hockey squad

Jones and Vilardi faced each other before in the Ontario Hockey League, and when they became teammates there was an unspoken let’s-do-this camaraderie. Jones only played 15 games for Kingston because of a broken thumb, but he initially played on a line with Vilardi and returned in the playoffs. Jay Varady, the former Kingston coach recently hired to coach the Arizona Coyotes’ minor league affiliate, said “they totally changed the complexion of our group” as they helped get Kingston to the OHL Eastern Conference final.