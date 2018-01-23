Kings' recent losing spell won't influence GM Rob Blake to make moves — just yet

Kings general manager Rob Blake isn't going to make a move just for the sake of making a move.
His team had lost six of seven games going into Tuesday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. While he's always looking for opportunities to improve the roster, the recent losing spell isn't going to heavily influence his trade deadline strategy. He said he's not working the phones frantically with other general managers with the Feb. 26 trade deadline within sight.
"I don't think it's any different conversations than you have at any other time of the year," Blake said. "Obviously, with the deadline a month away, more conversations may take place. I don't think it's winning or losing that's going to create that [activity]."
It was thought that the Kings could use a top-four type defenseman to provide more stability behind veterans Drew Doughty, Alec Martinez and Jake Muzzin. Lately, though, the offense looks like it could use some punch. Jeff Carter is still about a month away from returning from a leg injury, and even then, it might take time for him to get fully back up to speed.
A significant trade could have ripple effects on the Kings' roster, unless it's a deal where one side is taking money back. The Kings have about $3.7 million in projected cap space, according to capfriendly.com. They have to be mindful of holding on to draft picks and continuing to build their minor league system. They would have to re-sign Doughty and Adrian Kempe, whose contracts expire after next season, although Kempe would be a restricted free agent.
The Kings were out of a playoff spot going into Tuesday's games, but the standings change quickly and Blake isn't going to do something rash.
"I'm not going to do anything to hurt the team," Blake said.
