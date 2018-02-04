Kings center Adrian Kempe's 'fight' left his martial artist father shaking his head

"It doesn't come right away," Kempe said. "I started to play center [in the NHL] last year a little bit. It takes a while to be good at it. I want to get better at it every day and I think I've shown that I've improved during the season." It would be quite a moment if Adrian and Mario faced off against each other in an NHL game. The two did play against each other in a preseason game in September, and Mikael proudly has the photo of them during warmups. It's a dream come true for him to have two sons in the NHL.