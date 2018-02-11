What we learned from the Kings' 4-3 loss to the Lightning

The Kings need everybody to step up… and some are: With Trevor Lewis out indefinitely with an injury and with Dustin Brown facing the possibility of a suspension after his open-ice hit takedown off Mikhail Sergachev on Saturday, the Kings need some production from their depth. And the fourth line of Jonny Brodzinski, Nick Shore and Andy Andreoff has come through on the first two games of the road trip, collecting three goals and eight assists and combining for two of the three goals Saturday.