Kings' Jarome Iginla strikes the Predators down in overtime, 3-2

The Kings returned from a four-day break Thursday, only to discover a lot has changed since they went away.

During that time the St. Louis Blues won two games, vaulting over the Kings into the Western Conference’s final postseason berth. Vancouver earned four points in three games to sneak up on the Kings from behind. And Dallas pulled to within four points, joining Winnipeg in what is now a five-team race for one playoff spot.

That left the Kings with a lot of ground to make up when they took the ice against Nashville on Thursday and they got a good start on that by twice rallying from one-goal deficits before beating the Predators, 3-2, on Jarome Ignila’s goal 3 ½ minutes into overtime.

The goal was Ignila’s second of the game, his second since coming to the Kings in a trade-deadline deal last week and the 621st of his career while for the team the victory was just the second in five games. But the Kings have earned at least a point in four of those games, heating up just as the playoff race has begun to boil.

“It’s awesome,” Alec Martinez said of the win. “Especially since we’ve gone four days without a game.”

All three Kings goals Thursday came on power plays, giving the team seven power-play goals in their last four games, while the win was the Kings’ 23rd win in 29 overtime games since the NHL adopted the 3-on-3 format last season.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Follow Kevin Baxter on Twitter @kbaxter11