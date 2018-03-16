What we learned from the Kings' 4-1 victory over the Red Wings

These are still the dog days. It used to be that Games 40 to 60 of an NHL schedule were subpar, with teams just trying to get through the grind. After that, they can see the end. Not so recently for the Kings, who have had trouble staying engaged and suffered bouts of ineffectiveness typical of a midseason lull. That was clear in the second period Thursday, but they worked through it against Detroit, which still has a formidable lineup and strong approach.