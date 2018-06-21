Kings' Anze Kopitar wins second career Selke Trophy

Kings captain Anze Kopitar has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL's top defensive forward.
Kopitar won the trophy for the second time in three years, beating out perennial candidate and four-time winner Patrice Bergeron of Boston, along with Philadelphia's Sean Couturier.
Kopitar led all NHL forwards in ice time during another standout season for the Kings, who were the NHL's top statistical defensive team. The Slovenian star played extensively on the penalty kill and took 1,816 faceoffs.
Kopitar was a finalist for the Selke for the fourth time in five seasons. Bergeron has been a finalist in seven straight seasons, passing Pavel Datsyuk's NHL record.
Kopitar is also a finalist for the Hart Trophy as the NHL's MVP.
Hedman wins Norris Trophy over Drew Doughty
Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman has won his first Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman.
The imposing Swede beat out finalists P.K. Subban of Nashville and Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, who won it last season. Hedman got 94 first-place votes to 52 for Doughty.
Hedman scored 17 goals and racked up a plus-32 rating in another dominant season for the Lightning. While his 63 points were down from last season, he set a career high while playing nearly 26 minutes per game.