Kings promote Michael Futa to assistant general manager

Rob Blake, appointed general manager of the Kings on Monday, made his first major move Wednesday when he promoted Michael Futa to assistant general manager.

Futa, highly regarded in the hockey world for his work with the Kings’ development system, had been the vice president of hockey operations and director of player personnel under Dean Lombardi, who was fired on Monday along with Coach Darryl Sutter.

“Mike has made tremendous contributions to our hockey club over the years and he will be one of several people we are going to internally lean on,” Blake said in a news release issued by the Kings. “He and his department have enjoyed success here both with the NHL draft and the Ontario Hockey League in particular, and we look forward to additional success in the immediate future.”

Futa just finished his 10th season with the Kings. He had been their director of amateur scouting but was elevated to the vice presidency in order to get him to stay after other teams inquired about his potential availability for jobs in their organizations.

Futa previously was general manager of the Owen Sound Attack of the junior-level OHL.

Determining Futa’s future topped the list of Blake’s tasks, a list that also includes identifying candidates to replace Sutter as coach. It’s believed that Blake will meet with John Stevens, who was the Kings’ associate head coach under Sutter, before expanding the scope of his search.