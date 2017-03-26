Jr. Kings squirt team wins division, will go to state tournament

The NHL Kings are struggling, but their namesake Jr. Kings Squirt B2 team is thriving. The team won its division with a 5-1 victory over the California Wave on Saturday in a Southern California Amateur Hockey Assn. playoff game at the Toyota Sports Center in El Segundo, which is the Kings’ practice and training facility.

Five players scored goals — which the NHL Kings should take note of — including Anthony Trutanich and Keirstyn Camiolo, two of the league’s highest-scoring players. Kings forward Jordan Nolan spoke to the players before the game.

The good news is that both teams will compete at the California Amateur Hockey Association’s A/B state championships next weekend in San Jose. The L.A. Jr. Kings organization annually features more than two dozen elite AAA teams and Tier 2 A and B teams at various age levels.

“Every player played their hearts out and the next step is winning the state title,” Coach Jeff Bain told the Jr. Kings website. “Every time we get together at the rink we have so much fun, and that’s been so vital to our success.”

Tony Trutanich Jr., whose son, Anthony, scored one of the goals on Saturday, said the team has helped him and his son forge a closer bond.

“I’d never put ice skates on. Two years ago at age 45 I put on my first pair of ice skates and took a lesson so I can spend more time with my son. Now I play in a league and I score goals,” said Trutanich, a Kings season-ticket holder.

“Two of the other dads on the team hadn’t put their skates on in 10 years and now all three of us, we play on the same team and in the same league. Our kids have inspired us old guys to get back in it, to be kids again.”