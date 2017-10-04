The L.A. Kings will honor employee Christiana Duarte, one of the victims of the Las Vegas massacre

The Kings will honor employee Christiana Duarte, who was one of the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, when they open their season Thursday at Staples Center.

Duarte, a fan service associate in her first year with the team, was killed in the shooting Sunday, the Kings said.

“Our organization is overwhelmed with grief over the loss of our colleague Chrissy,” Kings President Luc Robitaille said in a statement. “We would like to thank everyone for their outreach, love and support. In just a brief period of time, Chrissy had an immeasurable impact on all of us. We want to make every effort to ensure that everyone knows how special she was and the impact she already had made on so many people. We would also ask that everyone please understand and respect her family’s wish for privacy at this difficult time.”

There will be a pre-game ceremony and a moment of silence. Kings players will wear a heart-shaped “CD” sticker on their helmets, and team personnel will wear a pin in her honor.

The Kings will also hold a 50/50 raffle, with the proceeds going toward the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund. The team is also asking for contributions to her GoFundMe page, LAKings.com/Chrissy. As of early Wednesday afternoon, more than $74,000 had been raised, according to the page.

“Our hearts go out to Chrissy’s family and loved ones and everyone else associated with this horrible act,” Kings center Anze Kopitar said in a release. “As a team it was important for us to contribute in any way possible.”

