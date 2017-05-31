LeBron James' $21-million Brentwood estate vandalized with racial slur

A racial epithet was spray-painted on the front gate of NBA star LeBron James’ home in Brentwood, Los Angeles police said Wednesday.

The vandalism was discovered about 6:45 a.m. and has since been painted over by the property manager, said LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman. Police did not describe what the graffiti said.

James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the Bay Area this week where they’ll play the Golden State Warriors in the first game of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

James bought the 9,440-square-foot estate in 2015. Records show it sold for about $21 million. It was built in 2011 and designed by architect Ken Ungar, The Times reported at the time of the purchase.

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West L.A. Division are investigating, Eisenman said.

According to the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations’ 2015 report, the most recent statistics available, 58% of racially motivated hate crimes in the county that year targeted blacks. Vandalism accounted for 29% of all hate crime offenses in 2015, the report stated.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.

UPDATES:

11:15 a.m.: This article was updated with statistics on hate crimes in Los Angeles County.

This article was originally published at 9:50 a.m.