LeBron James selected as a flagbearer for U.S. at opening ceremony for Paris Olympics

LeBron James was selected by his fellow American athletes as one of two U.S. flagbearers for the opening ceremony when the Paris Olympics officially begin Friday.

LeBron James is set to compete in his fourth Olympics.

Like the previous three times, the Lakers superstar will participate in the opening ceremony.

But for the official start of the Paris Games on Friday night, James will have a role that neither he nor anyone else who has played for the U.S. men’s basketball team has held before.

James was selected by his fellow American athletes as one of two U.S. flagbearers for the opening ceremony, which will take place in boats along the Seine toward the Eiffel Tower. A woman from Team USA will be announced as the second American flagbearer Tuesday.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” James said in a statement Monday from London before the U.S. plays its final pre-Olympics exhibition game against Germany.

“For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations. Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment.”

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, James joins Dawn Staley (2004) and Sue Bird (2021) as the only U.S. basketball players to serve as flagbearers. He was nominated for the honor by Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry on behalf of the U.S. men’s team.

“He has represented what it means to be excellent both on and off the court in his commitment to service and to uplifting the community in all ways that he knows how has been a lifelong passion,” Curry said in a video supporting James’ nomination. “And the work speaks for itself.”