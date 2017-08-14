Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald's absence felt in victory over Cowboys

Rams coach Sean McVay was not constantly smiling Sunday.

That, McVay said, should have been the telltale sign that no deal had been struck with star defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

Donald has been a holdout through two weeks of training camp and a preseason game.

“We’re hoping that we can figure this out because Aaron’s a very important part of what we want to do,” McVay said.

Donald, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is entering his fourth season and the Rams have picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Donald wants a renegotiated contract that would make him among the highest-paid players in the NFL. He is scheduled to make $1.8 million this season and $6.9 million in 2018.

Lineman Michael Brockers said Donald’s absence was felt Saturday in a 13-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Brockers, Ethan Westbrooks and Louis Trinca-Pasat started on the line in defensive coordinator Wade Phillips’ 3-4 scheme.

“He’s probably working somewhere, working out, and he’s probably sick to his stomach, he wants want to be out here with us,” Brockers said about Donald. “You’re missing that dynamic element in his defensive front.

“But you know he’s going to be there sometime soon.”

That, at least, is the Rams’ hope.

