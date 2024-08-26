Ernest Jones IV did not ask for a trade but he is absent from Rams practice

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV was not at the Rams’ practice Monday after rumors of a trade emerged.

The Rams practiced for the first time Monday at their new temporary facility in Woodland Hills, but linebacker Ernest Jones IV was not among them.

Jones — a team captain, the defensive signal caller and the leading tackler last season — is entering the final year of his rookie contract and the Rams want him to play it out before considering an extension.

The Rams on Sunday gave Jones’ representatives permission to explore a trade and new contract with other teams.

After word of the situation leaked, Jones tweeted that he never requested a trade, but the tweet was quickly deleted.

“He’s right — he never requested a trade,” coach Sean McVay said after practice. “We’ve had communication with his representation, there’s been some dialogue with teams and that’s kind of where it’s at.”

With the retirement of star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Jones was expected to remain a pillar of a defense now under the direction of Chris Shula, who succeeded Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator.

Jones is “a pro’s pro in every sense of the word,” McVay said.

But the Rams appear to be well down the road to potentially cutting ties.

“These are parts of the profession,” McVay said. “They’re not fun parts but they are real parts that you have to acknowledge. ... We’re just kind of dealing with it a day at a time.”

Christian Rozeboom, Jacob Hummel, Troy Reeder and rookie Omar Speights are other inside linebackers on a roster that must be trimmed to 53 players by Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT

How would the Rams compensate for the departure of Jones as they prepare for their Sept. 8 opener at Detroit?

“Once we see exactly which direction this thing ends up, then I’ll be able to appropriately answer that,” McVay said.

McVay did not specify a timeline for when the situation would be resolved.

“A lot of discussions that are ongoing right now,” he said. “There’s always a little bit of increased urgency around the league, not just this situation with just the possible movement that can occur here. ... We are working through those things and there’s changes by the minute, potentially.”

Etc.

McVay declined to specify why left tackle Alaric Jackson was suspended for two games by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Jackson went through individual drills for the first time since suffering an ankle injury early in training camp. He did not participate in the full workout, a team official said, so he was not made available to reporters. ... Quarterback Stetson Bennett was absent because he was “tending to a family issue,” McVay said. “Everything is good with him.” McVay said Bennett would be at practice on Wednesday. ... Receiver Puka Nacua (knee), left guard Jonah Jackson (shoulder) and cornerback Darious Williams (hamstring) went through individual drills. ... McVay said “there’s a possibility” right tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle) could be available for the opener but added that “there’s a possibility that he misses it.” With Alaric Jackson out for the opener and Havenstein possibly out, the tackles would be Joe Noteboom and Warren McClendon Jr.