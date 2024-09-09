Aaron Donald’s wife asks if he’s coming out of retirement. Rams legend caught sleeping on it

Whether merely playfully riffing off the fact that her husband was snoozing on the first Sunday of the NFL season or forcefully ending speculation that he might return to the field, Erica Donald’s social media media video is worth a peek.

Aaron Donald, of course, is considered to be the greatest defensive tackle in NFL history. In 10 seasons with the Rams, he helped them win a Super Bowl, was named All-Pro nine times and the defensive player of the year three times.

Donald retired after the 2023 season on his terms, his health intact and, according to Spotrac, having earned $171 million over his career. He can count on a Hall of Fame induction in 2028, the first year he will be eligible.

Unless he returns to the playing field.

The Times’ Bill Plaschke raised the possibility in a recent column, writing:

Donald retired in March after 10 seasons, but he is now just 33, still shaped like some Greek god, and still able to make an impact. In his final season he had eight sacks and 53 tackles and was named first-team All-Pro, and does that sound like somebody who’s ready to permanently retire?

Advertisement

What if, say, it’s December and Donald is bored and still in great shape because he always stays in great shape and the Rams are hot and both parties see the possibility of one last hurrah?

Does the best defensive lineman in history come out of retirement to help carry his team to its third Super Bowl appearance in seven years?

The column went on to quote Rams general manager Les Snead, who in one breath said, “If I were truly putting my 401(k) in Vegas on Aaron Donald returning, I would bet against it,” while in another said, “He still keeps himself in shape, he still has quality downs left in him.”

Erica Donald, Aaron’s wife of four years and mother of two children, did her best to put the kibosh on such speculation in a 16-second video Sunday. In it, she is sitting next to Aaron, who appears to be sleeping while a television in the background is tuned into football, and both are wearing Rams jerseys.

Looking at her phone camera but speaking to her husband, she says, “Aaron, the people are still asking if you are coming back,” at which point she breaks into laughter because he doesn’t budge. She continues, “All right, guys, I hope that answers your question, ’cuz he is not.”

Donald posted a video of his own when he retired in March, sounding as if he was at peace with the decision.

Advertisement

“I think the passion to play the game is no longer there for me,” he said. “I will always love football, but to think about going through another camp and another 17[-game] season, I just don’t got the urge to want to push myself to do that no more. I’m just, I’m burnt out, you know. If anything, the best way to say it is I’m full. I’m complete.”