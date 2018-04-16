Boston Marathon: Marcel Hug, Tatyana McFadden win wheelchair races

Marcel Hug has won the men's wheelchair race at the Boston Marathon for a fourth consecutive year.
The 33-year-old from Switzerland took a commanding lead in the second half of the race and held it to finish in an unofficial time of 1 hour, 46 minutes, 26 seconds.
It was the slowest winning time in the men's wheelchair race in 31 years. The weather was cold, wet and windy on Monday for the 122nd running of the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon.
Hug said it was tough and "freezing" and he's just glad to have finished.
Hug finished 48 seconds ahead of 10-time winner Ernst Van Dyk of South Africa, who took No. 2 with an unofficial time of 1:47:14.
Hug finished last year in a world's best time of 1:18:04.
Tatyana McFadden won the women's wheelchair race.
The 28-year-old from Maryland crossed the finish line on Boylston Street on Monday in an official time of 2:04:39. It was the slowest winning time in 30 years.
It gives McFadden five Boston Marathon wins and a record-setting 22 victories in the Abbott World Marathon Majors series.
The Russian-born McFadden says she's overwhelmed after winning what she knew would be a tough race.
She also won this year's women's wheelchair race at the Chicago Marathon.
