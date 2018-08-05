Cheer, cheer for the Banana Slugs? Earwigs? Prune Packers? California teams go nuts on sports nicknames

The Prune Packers name stems from the town’s history of packing prunes brought in from places such as Napa and Windsor and distributing them all over the world. Prune Packers baseball dates back to 1921 and had glory days in the 1950s. But for about a half-century, up until 2012, Healdsburg didn’t have a ballclub — until Richard Bugarske, having listened to the lore of Prune Packers baseball as told by a few octogenarians, decided he would try to revive the town’s baseball heritage.