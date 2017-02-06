College basketball: Virginia upends short-handed Louisville

London Perrantes scored 18 points and No. 12 Virginia used a 22-5 run to begin the second half and beat fourth-ranked but short-handed Louisville, 71-55, on Monday night at Charlottesville, Va.

Isaiah Wilkins added 13 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Cavaliers (18-5, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). The victory gave Virginia four consecutive victories against the Cardinals, including a sweep of the season series, and moved them into a tie with No. 14 Florida State for second place in the conference.

Freshman V.J. King scored a career-high 24 points for the Cardinals (19-5, 7-4), whose three-game winning streak was snapped.

Louisville was without its second- and third-leading scorers, with guard Quentin Snider (12.1 points per game) out because of a hip flexor and forward Deng Adel (11.1) and center Mangok Mathiang (7.1 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game) suspended for missing curfew Saturday. Reserve guard Tony Hicks also missed the game because of a broken bone in his hand.

Louisville led 34-32 at the half but a three-pointer by Perrantes got Virginia going on the big run to open a 54-39 lead.

No. 3 Kansas 74, at Kansas State 71: Frank Mason III had 21 points, Josh Jackson added 18 despite dealing with foul trouble, and the Jayhawks bounced back from a rare home loss. The game was tied 63-all with 2 minutes 50 seconds left when Kansas (21-3, 9-2 Big 12 Conference), which fell to Iowa State on Saturday, ripped off six quick points — but the Wildcats (16-8, 5-6) kept hanging around. D.J. Johnson hit three of four foul shots down the stretch, and Kamau Stokes hit a three-pointer from the wing to get Kansas State to within 72-69 with 19.2 seconds to go. Devonte Graham calmly hit two more free throws to put the game away. Dean Wade led the Wildcats with 20 points.

Women

No. 15 UCLA 85, No. 8 Stanford 76: Jordin Canada scored 25 points, Monique Billings had 21 points as well as 15 rebounds and four blocked shots, and Bruins upset the Cardinal.

After losing at California on Friday night, UCLA bounced back to beat the Cardinal one game after Hall of Fame Stanford Coach Tara VanDerveer became just the second women’s coach with 1,000 wins, alongside the late Pat Summitt.

Kari Korver had 17 points for UCLA (18-5, 9-3 Pac-12 Conference), while Karlie Samuelson scored 15 points and Erica McCall and Alanna Smith each added 14 for Stanford (20-4, 10-2).

UCLA forced 11 turnovers and held a 41-38 edge on the boards. Stanford shot four for 20 in the third quarter.

Canada scored in double figures for the 29th straight time, dating to last season. The Bruins snapped a 16-game losing streak at Maples Pavilion.