College basketball: No. 19 Cincinnati survives Temple

Jacob Evans III hit the winner with .4 seconds to play for Cincinnati and the No. 19 Bearcats got a needed assist from a soaring water bottle to beat Temple 55-53 on Thursday night.

The visiting Bearcats (13-2, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) rallied down the stretch to win their sixth straight game.

Temple led by two points when a turnover and an offensive foul caused coach Fran Dunphy to angrily smack a water bottle on the scorer’s table and send the plastic container to the court. Dunphy was whistled for the technical. Gary Clark made one of two free throws to cut the Bearcats’ deficit to one.

Kyle Washington led the Bearcats with 18 points and Evans had 14.

at No. 1 Michigan State 91, Maryland 61: Miles Bridges had 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two blocks to help the Spartans turn a closely contested game into another rout, pulling away to beat the Terrapins.

at No. 9 Wichita State 81, Houston 63: Landry Shamet scored 18 points in just 22 minutes to lead the Shockers past the Cougars.

SOUTHLAND

MEN

at UC Davis 64, UC Irvine 53: TJ Shorts II scored 22 points, Chima Moneke added 20, and the Aggies (10-5, 1-0 Big West Conference) defeated the Anteaters (5-12, 0-1), who got 19 points from Eyassu Worku. Irvine trailed 31-30 at halftime, but made only seven of 30 shots in the second half.

at Long Beach State 89, Hawaii 81: Barry Ogalue made nine of 10 shots and tied his career high with 21 points for the 49ers (7-10, 1-0 Big West). Gabe Levin, Temidayo Yussuf and Deishuan Booker added 18 points each for Long Beach. Brocke Stepteau scored 19 for the Warriors (9-5, 0-1).

Santa Clara 65, at Loyola Marymount 49: KJ Feagin scored 22 points and the Broncos (5-10, 2-1 West Coast Conference) grabbed an early lead and steadily pulled away. Steven Haney scored 17 points and Eli Scott added 14 for the Lions (5-9, 0-3), whose last lead was 6-5 five minutes into the game.

at Cal Poly 80, UC Santa Barbara 79: Luke Meikle made three free throws with 0.3 seconds left to give the Mustangs (5-10, 1-0 Big West) the win. Max Heidegger scored with one second left to give the Gauchos (12-3, 0-1) the lead, but Meikle was fouled by Jalen Canty after a timeout.

No. 19 Gonzaga 89, at Pepperdine 59: Killian Tillie had 22 points and eight rebounds and the Bulldogs (13-3, 3-0 WCC) beat the Waves (3-12, 0-3) for the 34th consecutive time. Eric Cooper Jr. had a season-high 19 points for Pepperdine, which last beat Gonzaga in 2002.

TONIGHT

WOMEN

Oregon State at UCLA, 6 p.m.

Oregon at USC, 8 p.m.