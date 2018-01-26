College basketball: Purdue extends win streak to 16 games

Vincent Edwards scored 30 points, Isaac Haas added 24 and No. 3 Purdue matched a school record with its 16 straight victory, using a late charge to finally get past No. 25 Michigan 92-88 on Thursday night.
The Boilermakers (20-2, 9-0 Big Ten) have won 20 consecutive games at Mackey Arena and are off to their best start in conference play since the NCAA Tournament began. It's the fourth time Purdue has won 16 in a row, most recently 30 years ago.
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman had career-high 26 points and Zavier Simpson added16 to lead Michigan (17-6, 6-4), which was swept by Purdue in the regular season for the first time since 2007-08.
And all it took to swing one of the most entertaining games this season was one small run.
Edwards' three tied it at 68 with 9:08 to go. His teammates took the cue, scoring the next six points to turn to give the Boilermakers a 74-68 lead with 7:23 lead.
Duncan Robinson's layup on the ensuing possession finally ended Michigan's scoring drought, but Purdue answered Haas' three-point play and two free throws from Carsen Edwards to make it 79-70.
Michigan played catch-up the rest of the way and couldn't get closer than three.
Penn State 82, at No. 13 Ohio State 79: Tony Carr made a three-point shot at the buzzer to give the Nittany Lions (14-8, 4-5 Big Ten) the upset victory and hand the Buckeyes (18-5, 9-1) their first conference loss.
at No. 17 Wichita State 81, Central Florida 62: Shaquille Morris scored 19 points to lead the Shockers (16-4, 6-2 American Athletic Conference) to the rout of the Knights (13-7, 4-4).
SOUTHLAND
MEN
at UC Davis 63, Cal State Northridge 56: Chima Moneke and TJ Shorts II combined for 31 points, 25 in the second half, and the Aggies (13-7, 4-2 Big West), recorded their 18th straight home win. UC Davis has won nine in a row over the Matadors (5-15, 2-3), who were led by Michael Warren's 20 points.
WOMEN TODAY
No. 13 UCLA at Washington, 7 p.m.
USC at Washington State, 7 p.m.