College World Series: Louisville pulls away from Texas A&M for 8-4 win

Louisville 8, Texas A&M 4: Colby Fitch drove in four runs, Sam Bordner shut down Texas A&M after it cut Louisville's five-run lead to one, and the Cardinals beat the Aggies for their first win in six College World Series games.

The Cardinals (53-10) used six singles and a walk to build a 5-0 lead in the second inning against Corbin Martin (7-4). Texas A&M chipped away against national player of the year Brendan McKay (11-3) to make the score 5-4 before Bordner entered.

Louisville had gone 0-5 over its last three appearances in Omaha. The Aggies (41-22) have lost seven straight CWS games.