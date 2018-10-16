Conor McGregor explains his awkward football throwing motion: I didn't want to rip my suit

Conor McGregor is the UFC’s biggest star. He’s compiled a 21-4 record and was the first fighter to simultaneously hold titles in two weight divisions.
But he throws a football like a side-armed shot putter. Or at least that’s how it looked Sunday, when McGregor was hanging out with the Dallas Cowboys before their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
But McGregor says there’s a perfectly good explanation for his awkward throwing motion.
“I just didn’t want to rip my custom @augustmcgregor baby blue billionaire blazer,” he wrote Monday on Instagram.
Excellent recovery by McGregor — and a clever way to get in a plug for his partnership with designer David August on a collection of luxury men’s clothing.
And, ever the businessman, McGregor also managed to drop the name of his Irish whiskey brand in the same Instagram post. Now that’s how to make the best of a potentially embarrassing situation.