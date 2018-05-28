Former champion Stan Wawrinka falls in opener at French Open; Novak Djokovic advances

"It has been difficult to face the most, say, challenging injury that I have ever had. It's been a long 12 months behind me, but I'm starting to play better, I feel like, in the past couple of weeks," said Djokovic, who is being coached at Roland Garros by his former long-time mentor Marian Vajda. "Not thinking about the elbow. Playing pain-free, which is the most important thing at the moment."