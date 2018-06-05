Cal State Fullerton expected to host super regional against Washington

A familiar scene played out at Stanford’s Sunken Diamond on Sunday night.
For the second consecutive season, Cal State Fullerton entered the Stanford Regional needing to twice knock off the second-seeded Cardinal. t And for the second consecutive year, the Titans celebrated in Palo Alto.
Sunday’s win sent Fullerton (35-23) to a best-of-three super regional against Washington starting Friday. Super-regional sites won’t be officially announced until Tuesday, but the websites of the Pac-12 and Washington list Fullerton’s Goodwin Field as the host.
Fullerton’s pitchers dominated all weekend at Stanford. The Titans gave up five runs in their three-game regional sweep and will turn to ace Colton Eastman and an entourage of others to continue the trend. If Fullerton wins the series against the Huskies, the Titans will advance to the College World Series for the third time in four seasons.
Washington will be playing in its first super regional. The Huskies emerged from the Coastal Carolina Regional, where they defeated the Chanticleers once and Connecticut twice.