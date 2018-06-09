Fullerton falls to Washington 8-5 in error-filled first game of super regional

If only we wouldn’t have made that one error, they’ll think, maybe the score would’ve been different. If only we’d pushed Hank LoForte 90 more feet, they’ll remember, maybe we could’ve come back. If only we’d notched one more timely hit, one more walk, one more run, they’ll wonder, could we have been one win away from making the journey that sign on the center-field wall — Only 1,544 miles to Omaha — reminds us about every day?