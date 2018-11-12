Kings say ENOUGH is ENOUGH as they spread the word of acts that 'can't be accepted'

The Kings did not intend to make a political statement, and they’re not sure where this will lead. They plan to hold a staff meeting on Monday and hope to meet representatives of each local sports team to exchange ideas. “It was a behavioral statement. It’s behavior that we want to impact, and the behavior of someone choosing to take another person’s life,” Altieri said. Robitaille is hoping fans who see athletes speaking out against violence will get the anti-violence message and incorporate it into their lives. “If we can influence one person that had a bad thought—one—that could be one restaurant, one bar, that something was going to happen but maybe that person changes his mind,” Robitaille said. “I don’t know. But I know I would rather try to do something than do nothing, than just have a moment of silence and move on.”