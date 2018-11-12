Kings say ENOUGH is ENOUGH as they spread the word of acts that 'can't be accepted'

They said ENOUGH because they’ve seen the pain an act of violence can cause its victims and those left to stumble through shattered lives.
They said ENOUGH because the murder of 12 people last Wednesday at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks was close to home and inspired them to do something more meaningful than pausing for a silent moment before they went on with their daily routines.
The Kings said ENOUGH because they’ve become too practiced at mourning. They lost one of their own, fan service associate Chrissy Duarte, in the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival shootings last year, and they honored her by placing her initials in a decal on players’ helmets and by making donations to her family and a fund for victims. More recently, they held a moment of silence for the 11 people killed and seven injured in the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. They could not let the Thousand Oaks shooting became another statistic, another hashtag in an endless and mind-numbing series of tragedies.
Kings president Luc Robitaille had watched a news report about the murders before he got to his office last Thursday, a few minutes late for a meeting about how the club would respond. One idea dominated his thoughts. “I’m so sick and tired of us doing a moment of silence, and then we’re going to get up tomorrow morning and we’re going to move on with our life,” he said. “That was really it for me, because we just did it,” for the synagogue victims.
From that meeting came a stunning logo comprised of the word ENOUGH. written in stark white letters on a black background. The Kings printed the logo on cards held up by their players and by the Minnesota Wild last Thursday during a moment of silence. The logo appeared on the video board at the Ducks’ home game on Friday. After Clippers executives contacted the Kings for advice, the logo appeared on T-shirts worn during warmups on Saturday by members of the Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks, with the addition of the victims’ names on the back. “There can be only so many prayers and so many condolences that go out. Action has to take place,” Clippers forward Tobias Harris said. The Lakers and Atlanta Hawks wore the same style T-shirts for warmups at Staples Center on Sunday. The victims’ names were posted on the center-court scoreboard and Lakers public address announcer Lawrence Tanter read them aloud in a somber tone in the darkened arena before a moment of silence was held.
Also playing at home on Sunday for the first time since the shooting, the Rams held a moment of silence before their game against the Seattle Seahawks at the Coliseum. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth donated his check for the game to the Ventura County Community Foundation’s Conejo Valley Victims Fund, set up specifically to help those affected by the shooting; the Rams donated money to aid victims of the shooting and those affected by the devastating wildfires that came so close to the Rams’ homes and training facility.
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, speaking to reporters last Thursday, saw a sad sameness to the Thousand Oaks shooting. “I know we’re going to have a moment of silence tonight. We had one last week, I think. We’re probably going to have one next week,” he said. “That’s the reality until we do something about it. It’s beyond sad. It’s devastating.”
ENOUGH. The Kings had helped provide trauma kits to South Bay schools for use in classroom shootings. “I can’t believe that’s normal,” Robitaille said. For the Thousand Oaks victims they had to do something more emphatic.
“There were seven of us in the meeting and we were saying, ‘That’s what’s wrong. It’s become this accepted normal, like a new normal.’ That can’t be the case,” said Mike Altieri, the club's senior vice president of marketing, communications and content. “These things can’t be accepted.”
The Kings refused to quietly accept the death of Duarte, who had previously worked for the Rams and the Arizona Diamondbacks. “Last year when it happened in Vegas everybody was devastated. The numbers were astronomical but people did move on,” Robitaille said. “We’re still talking to the Duarte family. They are crushed. The dad can’t go anywhere. The mom can’t go anywhere. The brother’s career is over. They’re just devastated about their life. And we see that first and foremost.”
The Kings did not intend to make a political statement, and they’re not sure where this will lead. They plan to hold a staff meeting on Monday and hope to meet representatives of each local sports team to exchange ideas. “It was a behavioral statement. It’s behavior that we want to impact, and the behavior of someone choosing to take another person’s life,” Altieri said. Robitaille is hoping fans who see athletes speaking out against violence will get the anti-violence message and incorporate it into their lives. “If we can influence one person that had a bad thought—one—that could be one restaurant, one bar, that something was going to happen but maybe that person changes his mind,” Robitaille said. “I don’t know. But I know I would rather try to do something than do nothing, than just have a moment of silence and move on.”