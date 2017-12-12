LAFC acquires top defender Laurent Ciman from Montreal

Coach Bob Bradley has promised the Los Angeles Football Club will play an attractive and offensive style of soccer, but the expansion team’s initial trades have been designed to fortify the team’s back line.

Someone has to defend, after all.

LAFC acquired former MLS defender of the year Laurent Ciman from the Montreal Impact to couple at center back with Walker Zimmerman, whom they landed two days earlier in a deal with FC Dallas.

The trade for Ciman cost LAFC the last two players it selected Tuesday in the five-round MLS expansion draft, left back Jukka Raitala and left winger Raheem Edwards.

The 32-year-old Ciman was part of Belgium’s team at the 2014 World Cup. He has made 14 international appearances, the last five in 2016. Ciman moved to the Impact from Standard Liege of the Belgian league in 2015 and was named the defender of the year in his first MLS season.

For now, LAFC still has its first three picks from the expansion draft: goalkeeper Tyler Miller of the Seattle Sounders, forward Latif Blessing of FC Kansas City and Costa Rican international striker Marco Urena of the San Jose Earthquakes.

