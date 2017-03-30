Letters: Something is going to sound different this season

I must say that between the insanity in Washington and the disastrous Lakers season combined with Buss family drama, opening day in baseball cannot arrive quickly enough.A sense of normalcy finally restored. Watching a game, with the soothing sounds of Vin Scully, regaling me with a story of how the batboy’s grandmother’s aunt was a famous... Oh wait...

Marcelo Barreiro

Manhattan Beach

::

While Vin Scully retired in October, the pain of him being gone really hasn’t sunk in yet. Monday, that all changes. For the first time since the Dodgers moved out here, and for the first time in the lives of most fans, a home opener will be played without the soothing voice of someone we all consider to be a family member. That is when it will sink in that we will have to fall asleep to the voice of Joe Davis, not Vin.

Add in the fact six days later Bob Miller also hangs it up and Sunday the area will officially say goodbye to 111 years of unparalleled broadcast excellence by two of the all-time greatest, making it even more painful.

Erik Schuman

Fountain Valley

::

Recently, I had the “pleasure” of listening to a Dodgers preseason game on radio. The entire time, I had to endure Charley Steiner complaining about spring training and wishing the game would be over.

I get it. Spring training doesn’t count. They are meaningless games in relation to the regular season. However, to baseball fans like me, they are an escape from the pressures of the daily routine. Something to help us hear the familiar player names and get acquainted with the new ones as we ease into the regular season.

With so many Dodgers fans having to struggle with the stress of their jobs, their families, and simply making ends meet, do we really need to hear Charley whine about having to sit in warm weather and watch a baseball game? Does he realize how many of us would gladly swap jobs with him?

Thanks to a lousy television deal, most of us cannot see the Dodgers play. Now, we don’t want to listen either.

Jim Meser

Thousand Oaks

::

You can bet that the "open back door " that the Zalins annually walk out to Dodger Stadium before the season starts will be locked from now on, thanks to Bill Plaschke's March 31 article. Either that or there will be a ticket vendor charging $10 a head. However, I see a great opportunity for a Subway commercial.

Mike Anderson

Sherman Oaks

Fixing the Lakers

The best thing Jeanie Buss and Magic Johnson can do is study the template for success that their hated rivals have put in place. Danny Ainge and his ownership group have the Boston Celtics in a close battle with the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers while the Lakers hover near the bottom of the NBA.

It was not too long ago that both these top NBA franchises were down and out, but the Celtics have climbed back. They are a deep team led by a 5-9 point guard who was not their draft pick while the Lakers have several first-round picks who will never achieve what Isaiah Thomas has done thus far.

Philip S. Hart

Los Feliz

::

Truthfully the Lakers are doing a great job playing just well enough to lose. They’re playing draft-pick ball. Congrats to Luke and Jeanie for forward thinking.

Patrick Kelley

Los Angeles

Just sin, baby

The good news: The Raiders will be much closer to their devoted Southland fan base. The bad news: The parole board will not allow them to cross the California state line to watch the games in Nevada.

David Hawkins

Anaheim Hills

::

Almost 60 years ago, the Dodgers’ move from Brooklyn to Los Angeles was by far the greatest team relocation of all time. The Raiders’ move to Las Vegas is now No. 2. Not only is this the smartest move anyone named Davis has ever made, it’s the smartest move the NFL has ever made.

Geno Apicella

Placentia

End of the line

UCLA’s disappointing game against Kentucky is not so hard to analyze.

Kentucky freshman De’Aaron Fox was thinking about Xs and O’s in his approach to the game.

UCLA freshman Lonzo Ball was thinking “BBB” and “$’s.

After the UCLA loss. Ball’s focus was on his announcement that he was leaving the program to turn pro. After Kentucky’s loss, Fox focused on the pain and agony of losing.

​Thanks, LaVar, you coached Lonzo well.

​Ian Bardin

Redondo Beach

::

Steve Alford’s refusal to deny rumor of his going to Indiana created a distraction. Is there an explanation for his not responding earlier that he wanted to remain at UCLA other than he wanted to go to Indiana, but Indiana had not yet made the offer and Alford correctly anticipated that it would not be forthcoming unless UCLA at least got past Kentucky or the offer was made but was contingent on that?

Richard Agay

Los Angeles

::

Coach Alford finished third in the Pac-12; went 1-1 in league tournament; went 2-1 in NCAA (beating Kent State and Cincinnati; was bequeathed Lonzo by LaVar. Coach Alford has gone 0-4 the Sweet 16.

This is the resume of a good coach. The great coaches are at Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and Kansas. Does UCLA want their basketball to be good or great?

Allen J. Schanhaar

Gardena

::

Now that Lonzo Ball’s glorious UCLA career is over, it’s time to recognize his incredible contributions to Bruins lore. Pauley Pavilion will no doubt raise a banner in honor of the third-place finish in the Pac-12; second-round defeat in the Pac-12 tournament; and embarrassing loss to Kentucky in the Sweet 16 spearheaded by Ball! We should be truly grateful for having the opportunity to witness the greatest player in the history of collegiate athletics!