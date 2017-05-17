Letters: There's something wrong with these rights

I understand USC just sold the naming rights to the Coliseum to United Airlines. Does this mean that if a big school booster wants to see a sold-out game there, I would have to relinquish my seats?

Greg Nersesyan

North Hollywood

::

Name of UCLA’s stadium: “Rose Bowl, America’s Stadium.”

Name of USC’s stadium: “Embarrassment.”

United Airlines, really? If it’s just about money, why not the Tostitos Coliseum or Tax Slayer Stadium?

USC should not be sharing title billing with anyone, period.

Rob Raban

Huntington Beach

::

When you have to pay a “mandatory donation,” regarding USC season seats at the Coliseum, isn’t that akin to having to fork over a ransom?

Cal Teraoka

Huntington Beach

Lottery fever

I'm shocked !! Does anyone really think the NBA wants Lonzo Ball in Philadelphia rather than Los Angeles? Get serious!!

Bob Sands

La Habra

::

What if the Boston Celtics choose Lonzo Ball just so the Lakers cannot have him?

What if Boston trades him to a team that will not threaten the Celtics’ run for a championship?

What if the Celtics draft Ball and then trade him to the Lakers for their second overall pick and a player?

Gary N. Sakata

Whittier

::

Dear Lakers: please don't pick Sam Bowie.

Marcelo Barreiro

Manhattan Beach

::

I have two words for the Eastern Conference executive who anonymously stated that there was no way the Lakers were going to lose their pick: Chris Paul.

Rich Hard

Long Beach

::

There’s something to be said about a basketball team working hard and finishing the season trying to win games, like Luke Walton did with the Lakers, rather than purposely try to lose them. Had the team tanked like Phoenix did to improve their draft lottery chances, Los Angeles would have had the ping pong balls that the Suns had and would have ended up losing their pick to Philadelphia for the Steve Nash trade debacle. As it turned out, Phoenix got punished, ended up with the fourth pick, and now the Lakers have an opportunity to turn their franchise around.

Bill Lawrence

La Canada

::

Looks like the Lakers are trying to rebuild by draft choices

In 1970, i got drafted too, into the US Army

Boy, was I in the wrong draft.

Mark Berglas

Huntington Beach

Trout season

When will the Angels give it up and trade Mike Trout? In my opinion, they are a third- or fourth place finisher at best this year in the AL West and the future doesn`t look any better. A trade would improve the team immediately and give them a chance to get into the playoffs in 2017, as well as bring some excitement to Angel Stadium.

Vincent Carollo

Upland

::

There's no real reason to compare the greatness of Derek Jeter to Mike Trout. As a longtime Dodger fan, I've really come to appreciate just how good a player Trout is. But Jeter played for the New York Yankees and he did what great players do who have played for the most recognizable team in baseball history — win championships. Period.

Besides, there's a guy in Washington D.C. who might argue about who is the best player in baseball. That would be Bryce Harper.

Rodney K. Boswell

Thousand Oaks

::

We can see that without Mike Trout in the lineup the Angels are simply unwatchable. So when his contract expires and he gets away from this mess they call the Angels you can only imagine what will be left. Pujols will be hopping to first base on crutches, the Angels will still be bringing in stiffs to play left field and second base, the catcher will be a AAA reject, and the starting staff will be rolling out guys that were No. 5 starters on other clubs.

Bruce Olson

Lake Arrowhead

::

So, Dylan Hernandez thinks LaVar Ball won’t be a problem should the Lakers draft Lonzo. At the very least LaVar will be a distraction and a train wreck at the most. However the most egregious comment Hernandez made was to imply Mike Trout would be as popular as he is good if he had a father like LaVar.

Get your head out of the L.A. clouds and acquaint yourself with the Angels. Trout is one of the most beloved and well liked players in the MLB. He has a great work ethic, plays hard every day, is positive and gives back to the community. You owe Trout, his parents and his many fans an apology.

Barbara Turner

Banning

Dodgers and the DL

First came the pitch count, now we have teams using the 10-day disabled list creatively. So we get to see pitchers every 10 days for maybe five innings and no one under 3.00 ERA other than true athletes like Clayton Kershaw. You would think with that much time off they would be able to throw 130 pitches with a ERA under 1.00.

Bob Martinez

Glendale

::

I read the May 16 article by Andy McCullough and Bill Shakin explaining how Dave Roberts is using the DL to take full advantage of clearing up roster spots for his pitching rotation instead of shuttling position players to triple A. I wonder if Roberts will go one step further by slapping the side of a reliever's head after a bad outing and then putting him on the seven-day concussion list.