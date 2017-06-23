Letters: Lakers fans relatively happy with their week

Bill Plaschke had such a great opportunity on draft night to take attention off LaVar Ball and give it all to Lonzo, but no, he did the exact opposite. He decried all the attention-grabbing while giving him exactly that! Lonzo will be the star of the game and as a Bruins fan, I am thrilled beyond words.

Carol Marshall

Placentia

::

If LaVar Ball shouted in an empty forest would he make a sound? Without publicity blessed silence would ensue.

Ken Artingstall

Glendale

::

The only thing I'm looking forward to next year is not Lonzo's incredible passes or leadership. I'm really hoping beyond hope that LaVar gets courtside season tickets between Jack Nicholson and Lou Adler. That would really be Showtime.

Richard Katz

Los Angeles

::

It was very nice to hear all but one of the parents of the draftees be humble, grateful, and classy at a big moment for their family.

Sophie Perry

Los Angeles

::

Although Zeke from Cabin Creek did the bunny hop in the pea patch (we miss you, Chick) by going to the Clippers, the Magic Man pulled another rabbit out of his hat by trading Russell and Mozgov for Brook Lopez.

Ken Feldman

Tarzana

::

It’s Magic! Mozgov’s contract disappears!

Emilie Thorpe

Oxnard

::

Sixty years ago, Brooklyn gave us the Dodgers. This week, we give them D'Angelo Russell and more importantly, Timofey Mozgov and his bloated contract. The value may not be as equitable over the years, but hey, it's the thought that counts.

Tracy Leming

Burbank

::

Talk about drinking the Kool-Aid...

When noted flipflopper Plaschke proclaims that a new Lakers lineup of LeBron James, Paul George and totally unproven Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Ivica Zubac as competitive to the Warriors, he's really serving more as a suck-up flack to the new regime.

I realize he and many others are desperate, but come on, let's try a bit of real world objectivity.

Jim B. Parsons

Carpinteria

Tank attack

There's an easy solution to NBA teams tanking for better lottery picks. Turn the lottery upside down. The non-playoff team with the bestrecord gets the first lottery pick. The team with the worst record gets the last lotto pick. This way, every team will be playing to win for all 82 games. Teams who just missed the playoffs will have a good chance to become title contenders quickly.

Robert Bubnovich

Irvine

Swinging the blues

Not that I’m complaining, but has anyone noticed a fellow named Applegate hanging around the Dodgers lately? That Bellinger kid is performing suspiciously like Joe Hardy in “Damn Yankees.”

Roger Zuch

Tujunga

::

As part of Dodger Stadium's ongoing improvements, there's a glitzy new area in Chavez Ravine that's replaced Mannywood and the reviews have been great.

Welcome to Bellinger Estates.

Adam Wayne

Los Angeles

::

Dodgers fans owe batting coach Turner Ward a huge round of applause. Rookie Cody Bellinger is from another planet, Justin Turner is flirting with .400 and reborn newcomer Chris Taylor is even hitting over .300 with power. The whole team is on a tear! I believe Ward could bring Nomar Garciaparra down from the announcer's booth and have him hitting .300 again. As for that other announcer, Jerry Hairston, now that would take a real miracle worker!

Jeff Lough

Whittier

The air in L.A.

Thank you for Mr. Shaikin's most excellent article and summary of the ongoing Dodger TV blackout fiasco.

To your summary, I would submit that there remain several unanswered questions that neither the Dodgers, Charter or MLB have been willing or able to answer, as follows:

1) The current arrangement is egregiously discriminatory against those on a fixed income, those who do not live in a charter service area, those who are disabled or otherwise have no access to attend games, and those who cannot afford either cable service or the penalties involved in switching carriers. Why is nobody talking about this?

2) The current arrangement means that the Dodgers are no longer the team in the living rooms of Los Angeles, thus assuring that an entire generation of potential fan base will grow up rooting for some other team, or perhaps, some other sport. How can this be a practical business decision?

3) Why has Rob Manfred not invoked "the best interests of baseball" clause in his powers as commissioner to correct the situation?

Charter lost whatever leverage it may have had in enticing people to switch when Vin Scully retired. Win, lose or draw, the Dodgers have alienated a great swath of fans, many of whom have been with them since their arrival here in 1958, as I have. They have slapped their fans in the face, and many of us will not turn the other cheek.

Bill Waxman

Simi Valley

::

I am amazed smart guys like Mark Walter and Stan Kasten don’t see the damage they are doing to the Dodger brand with the TV deal. Cody Bellinger should be the talk of the town and no one even knows who he is. The Dodgers should be pushing their brand everywhere. Looks to me like they are enamored with the cable revenue and they still fill the stadium. Good for the bottom line but not attracting new fans or even keeping long term ones. It is pretty hard to believe they cannot put a little muscle on the various entities. I would be happy to pay for it ala carte or whatever but that does not fit the model apparently.

Go to the gym, Starbucks, or water cooler at work and no one is talking about the Dodgers. This certainly would not have happened during Fernandomania.

Jim Flavin

West Hills

::