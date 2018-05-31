Letters: After one game, is anyone happy with the NBA Finals?

Dylan Hernandez makes some good points about the current makeup of NFL teams and the owners’ unilateral treatment of the players. Unfortunately, he is missing a couple of major related issues with regard to the game: the make-up of the NFL fan base and why the owners are in business. They are in business to make money by selling tickets and getting a share of lucrative merchandise and television ad revenues. The only thing what would be ‘bad for business” is not the players showing up. It’s the fans not showing up.